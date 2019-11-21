NORBORNE – Hardin-Central’s third-place win over Tina-Avalon in the girls portion of the 20th Annual Norborne Junior High Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament provided a new experience Nov. 13 for Bulldogs coach Morgan Bishop.

The Bulldogs were held to one first-half point, scored late in the second quarter by freshman Kylee Wheeler. Overcoming a 3-1 halftime deficit, they defeated the Dragons 13-7.

“Definitely the lowest scoring game I’ve ever coached, ever been in,” Bishop said.

READ THE REST OF THE STORY IN THE NOV. 22 PRINT EDITION OF THE RICHMOND DAILY NEWS