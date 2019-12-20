EXCELSIOR SPRINGS – The girls in Richmond High School’s wrestling program displayed their grappling skills Dec. 14 at Excelsior Springs High School.

The Spartans took seven grapplers to a tournament for girls. Jillian Heber and Cheyenne Ireland were runners-up in the 142-pound C weight class and 187 A division, respectively.

Dehaleigh Minnick placed third in the 187 B class. Richmond’s fourth-place finishers were Elizabeth Baker at 115 B, Alyssa Caldwell at 142 A and Brillante Bigby at 235 A. Miranda Peach finished fifth in the 103 A division.

In addition, five junior varsity boys wrestlers participated in a j.v. tournament Excelsior Springs hosted the same day. The Spartans locked up the top two positions in the 220 C division, with Addlar Wyckoff taking first and Eugene Thompson finishing second. Thomas Rush was the runner-up at 195 E.

Richmond’s third-place finishers were Jayden Lamar at 195 A and Corbin Calvert took third at 220 B.

For additional results, visit trackwrestling.com.

