HARDIN – At 5:15 a.m. Monday, Hardin-Central softball coach Brandee Doyle was “pretty sure” she would have to relocate the Bulldogs’ first practice of the fall sports season.

The Bulldogs were slated to practice that afternoon at the Hardin American Legion and Auxiliary baseball and softball fields. But when Doyle saw and heard the “lovely downpour” that morning, she figured practice would be in the Hardin-Central gym instead.

“It didn’t rain long, but it rained hard,” she said.

