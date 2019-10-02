RICHMOND – Lightning strikes twice for the Spartans, playing without junior running back Wyatt Marshall, but as the skies darken, a hard downpour of points and rain douses hopes for a Richmond homecoming win.

“Playing without Wyatt was certainly difficult,” Richmond coach Nick Persell states. “Wyatt fills a number of different roles for us on offense, and is one of our leading producers on defensive as well. Wyatt injured his ankle vs. Excelsior Springs, and is still working to get back to 100 percent.”

The Lafayette County Huskers of Higginsville punt on their first set of downs, Richmond does the same. And then, the Huskers put together a drive, but that stalls and they turn over the ball on downs at Richmond’s 21-yard line.

