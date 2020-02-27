NORBORNE – For the second time in three days, Hardin-Central faced Santa Fe in varsity boys basketball.
For the second time in three days, Santa Fe staged a run that Hardin-Central could not answer and fell to Santa Fe.
The Bulldogs finished their regular season Feb. 20 with a 48-30 road loss to the Chiefs. Hardin-Central led 20-19 at halftime and watched Santa Fe take control during the third quarter with a 20-4 run, coach Kirk Thacker said.
The Feb. 22 rematch opened the Class 1 District 13 Tournament at Norborne. This time, the Bulldogs led once, 2-0, courtesy of a two-point bucket during the opening minute. Santa Fe answered with an 11-0 run and went on to lead 17-8 after one quarter, 24-15 at halftime and 39-22 after three quarters before edging Hardin-Central 16-12 the final quarter to hand the Bulldogs a 55-34 season-ending defeat.
Thacker’s son, Dalton, paced the Bulldogs offensively in their season finale with 10 points. Senior Kysor Hughes approached double figures, scoring eight points.
