HARDIN – The Hardin-Central varsity girls basketball team responded from a double-digit Jan. 21 road loss to Leeton with a double-digit win Tuesday over visiting Breckenridge.

Hardin-Central outscored Breckenridge 42-19 the first half en route to taking the Carroll-Livingston Activities Association meeting 61-35. Senior Carly Thacker led the way with 27 points. Alexis Yockel also reached double figures with 10 points. In addition, Yockel’s final stat line included a team-leading six rebounds.

Other contributors included senior Izabella Anderson, who led with nine assists and was co-leader with Thacker in steals with five.

Jayde Keithley, Kylee Allred and Tessa Hockaday provided Breckenridge’s points. Keithley led with 17, followed by Allred with 14 and Hockaday with four.

Hardin-Central (8-6) is slated for a non-conference trip tonight to Orrick.