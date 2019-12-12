HARDIN – Varsity girls coach Kenny Layman could see the wear and tear of a rigorous schedule on his Bulldogs, when Hardin-Central hosted Southwest of Livingston County.

Monday’s Carroll-Livingston Activities Association meeting marked the third game in five nights for the Bulldogs. They played back-to-back nights in the Gallatin Invitational, falling to Braymer 55-49 in triple overtime Dec. 5 in the winner’s bracket semifinals before falling to Polo 49-29 Dec. 6 in the third-place game. As a result, Layman said, “We just weren’t quite as sharp as we have been.”

Still, the Bulldogs had enough energy to hold off the Wildcats for a 52-43 win.

“The girls played hard and … they made the shots down the road and did what they needed to do … to win,” Layman said. “But it wasn’t our best game. We (have) got room to improve.”

Carly Thacker posted a double-double of 31 points and 12 rebounds. Izabella Anderson also reached double figures with 15 points. Both could sense the fatigue, too.

“It would’ve helped us … if we (would have) had a practice here and there in between,” Anderson, whose stat line also included five steals and three assists, said. “It was kind of rough going from game to game to game. So we couldn’t really fix what we had (done) wrong in the game before.”

Sparked by Thacker and Anderson, the Bulldogs opened with a 12-2 run. Hardin-Central led 15-8 after one quarter.

Southwest outscored Hardin-Central 16-12 the second quarter to make it a three-point ballgame at halftime, with the Bulldogs leading 27-24. The Wildcats then took their only lead, 30-29, during the third quarter. But the Bulldogs reclaimed control by staging a 14-0 run to take a 44-30 lead into the final quarter.

“It was a little bit hard (after halftime) to get our heads back on straight,” Thacker said. “I think we were trying to just focus – and we finally got that focus. And that’s when we went on a 14-0 run, which helped us a lot. We needed to do that.”

Southwest edged Hardin-Central 13-8 the final quarter. Allee Hein helped the Wildcats take the fourth quarter by sinking three treys.

Hein ranked among Southwest’s top three scorers. Lily Webb led the Wildcats with 11 points. MaKenna Campbell and Hein contributed nine points apiece. Campbell scored all her points during the second quarter.

Webb, Campbell and Hein also helped the Wildcats give a performance that pleasantly surprised Southwest coach Julie Bothwell. After Southwest’s 31-18 season-opening loss Dec. 5 at Orrick, Bothwell “wasn’t really sure if we were ready yet” for Hardin-Central, she said. Instead, the Wildcats “played as hard as they do in practice,” Bothwell said.

“And that’s what they need to do,” she said.

The Wildcats played hard enough Tuesday to cruise past visiting Winston 51-29. The victory put Southwest at 1-2 entering Friday’s conference road meeting with Norborne.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 entering tonight’s meeting with visiting Meadville. They are slated to face Gallatin in a Holiday Hoops meeting Saturday at North Central Missouri College in Trenton before two games next scheduled for next week – a Dec. 17 home meeting with Keytesville and a Dec. 19 road game with Northwestern of Mendon.