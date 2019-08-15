HARDIN – The Hardin-Central C-2 School District made some coaching personnel changes Monday night.
During its monthly meeting at the district schoolhouse, the Board of Education unanimously accepted Jerad Luke’s resignation as athletic director, varsity boys and girls track coach, junior high 8-man football coach and physical education teacher.
Luke resigned to take a job with the Smithville School District, Hardin-Central Superintendent Trey Cavanah said Monday afternoon.
