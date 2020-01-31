HARDIN – The Hardin-Central varsity boys basketball team took care of business quickly Tuesday against visiting Breckenridge.
Erupting with a 31-3 first quarter, Hardin-Central cruised to a 70-14 Carroll-Livingston Activities Association victory. Kysor Hughes led all scorers with 16 points. Other Hardin-Central contributors included Robbie Crippen and Dalton Thacker with nine points apiece, and Mason Freece and Trevor Gibson with eight apiece.
Jayden Lewis and Jose Torres provided Breckenridge’s points, with Lewis scoring 11 and Torres providing three.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Hardin-Central boys, who look to continue their winning ways tonight at Orrick in non-conference play.
