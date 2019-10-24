NORBORNE – Norborne again blocked Hardin-Central’s path to a district softball title.

On Oct. 17, the Pirates handed the Bulldogs a 15-6 season-ending loss in the Class 1 District 12 Tournament semifinals at Norborne. It was Hardin-Central’s fifth straight postseason loss to Norborne, Missouri State High School Activities Association records state.

