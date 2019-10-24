Safe at Second

HARDIN-CENTRAL baserunner Brogan DeMint hits the dirt to steal second during the Bulldogs' Oct. 16 win over the Tina-Avalon/Southwest of Livingston County co-op program in district softball at Norborne.

 SHAWN RONEY | Richmond Daily News

NORBORNE – Norborne again blocked Hardin-Central’s path to a district softball title.

On Oct. 17, the Pirates handed the Bulldogs a 15-6 season-ending loss in the Class 1 District 12 Tournament semifinals at Norborne. It was Hardin-Central’s fifth straight postseason loss to Norborne, Missouri State High School Activities Association records state.

READ THE REST OF THE STORY IN THE OCT. 25 ISSUE OF GAME ON

