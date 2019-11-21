HARDIN – Izabella Anderson’s softball career did not end the way she would have preferred, but she can take consolation in a postseason honor.

The Hardin-Central senior infielder was a Class 1 second-team all-region selection, as determined by high school softball coaches. It was Anderson’s first time to make an all-region team.

“It kind of made me feel a little better about how I played my senior season,” she said Nov. 14 in the Hardin-Central gym.

Anderson also was a first-team all-conference and all-district selection. She was among five Bulldogs to receive all-conference and all-district honors. Varsity coach Brandee Doyle announced the honors Oct. 30 via email.

READ THE REST OF THE STORY IN THE NOV. 22 PRINT EDITION OF THE RICHMOND DAILY NEWS