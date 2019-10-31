RICHMOND – Madison Endsley looks forward to her second season as Richmond’s varsity volleyball coach.

Endsley’s first season ended Monday with Richmond’s 2-0 loss to Lexington in a best-of-three match in the first round of the Class 2 District 15 Tournament at Richmond High School. The Spartans finished 2-24-1.

“When we come back next year, I think we’re going to be really strong,” she said.

Endsley’s optimism is based in part on the strides she saw the Spartans make this season, particularly in their team confidence. She saw their last win of the season, a two-game sweep of Carrollton at Richmond in Missouri River Valley Conference East Division action Oct. 17, as a huge confidence-builder.

“It was so great for the girls to see what they can do as a team,” Endsley said. “And I just think that, next year when we come back, we’ll focus on those things that we need to work on and we’re just going to build off of it.”

Many of the 2019 Spartans are expected to return in 2020. Richmond loses two seniors – Skylar Quick and Addison Long.

“We’re going to miss those two seniors,” Endsley said.

While Endsley and her remaining Spartans began looking toward next season after Monday’s results, Lexington coach Malissa Florez and her No. 3-seeded Minutewomen began looking to face second-seeded St. Paul Lutheran of Concordia at Richmond in the district semis Wednesday. St. Paul Lutheran advanced Monday by sweeping Brookfield.

Historically, the Saints have been the top seed in the district, Florez said. With Lawson joining the district, however, “that changed the game for everybody,” she said.

Lawson got the top seed and received a first-round bye. But St. Paul Lutheran proved to be the stumbling block that tripped up the Cardinals on their postseason path. After defeating Lafayette County of Higginsville 2-1 Wednesday in the semifinals, the Cardinals got swept by the Saints later that night for the championship.

The Saints, who swept Lexington before sweeping Lawson, will play the District 14 champion in sectional competition Saturday.