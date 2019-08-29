EXCELSIOR SPRINGS – On Aug. 24, the Spartans got a look at their first opponent of the varsity softball season.
That morning, Richmond scrimmaged against Lawson during a preseason jamboree at Excelsior Springs. The Spartans open Sept. 3 against the Cardinals at Lawson.
“It’s always a tough game,” Richmond coach Staci Maddux stated Monday via email. “They hit well and have some good young players. We will have to play well.”
