CARROLLTON – All season long, Richmond varsity volleyball coach Madison Endsley expressed confidence her Spartans could win.

On Oct. 4, they proved her right.

After dropping their first 15 matches and first 31 sets, the Spartans got their first taste of victory this season in the second set of their pool play match with Brookfield at the Carrollton Tournament. Coming off a 26-24 loss in the first set, they repeatedly rallied to take the second and final set 27-25.

