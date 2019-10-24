RICHMOND – From the start, the 4-3 Spartans look like they are in for a rough one against the 5-2 Knob Noster Panthers, and the visitors go right to work, advancing the ball to midfield on the opening drive.

On home turf, the Richmond Spartans push back, with senior linebacker Tyler Pyle plucking an interception to kill the opening drive.

The Spartans get nowhere in their turn, being forced to punt, suggesting a slugfest in the making.

Starting at their own 23, the Panthers use an effective pass-and-run combo to reach Richmond’s 27. There, sophomore quarterback Wyatt Schreiner scores on a run with 17 seconds left in the first quarter.

The touchdown marks the game’s pinnacle of achievement for the Panthers and cheers burst from their fans.

From then on, the Spartans conquer. They wall in Knob’s offense and spear the defense repeatedly, scoring 50 unanswered points in a crushing 50-7 victory no one saw coming.

