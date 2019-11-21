SHIPPENSBURG, Pennsylvania – Quinton Maxwell will soon make his first NCAA Division II national playoff appearance.

Starting at quarterback for Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the Richmond High School graduate led the Crimson Hawks to a 10-1 regular-season record. They finished the regular season with a 54-24 Nov. 16 road win over Shippensburg University. Maxwell completed 14 of 24 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns.

With the rout, the Crimson Hawks secured their third NCAA Division II football playoff berth in four seasons and 19th playoff appearance overall, IUP stated on the football program’s Twitter page.

