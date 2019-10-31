RICHMOND – When Robbie Crippen ran at the Spartan Invitational for more than himself and his Hardin-Central cross country teammates.

“Recently, a family friend of ours passed away,” Crippen said. “So I was definitely running the race for her and the family. … My regards go out to them.”

By running for the family friend and the friend’s family Oct. 23, Crippen finished the 3.1-mile boys varsity race in 19 minutes, 29.2 seconds – good for 18th place out of 104 finishers. He edged the 19th-place finisher, West Platte sophomore Ryan Pattison, by 1.4 seconds.

