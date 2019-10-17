EXCELSIOR SPRINGS – Senior Robbie Crippen was the lone Hardin-Central varsity runner to crack the top 50 at the Excelsior Springs Invitational.

Crippen finished the 3.1-mile boys varsity race in 19 minutes, 46.7 seconds and placed 34th to help the Bulldogs place 17th in the team standings with 423 points. Alyssa Rechtermann was the lone Hardin-Central girls varsity runner, placing 73rd in 30:55.8.

