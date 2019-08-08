KANSAS CITY – Ray Countians might need to change their routes and travel schedules if they plan to visit Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play.

Road and bridge renovations at the interchange between Interstates 435 and 70 by the Truman Sports Complex “will affect how fans travel to the stadium this season,” the Missouri Department of Transportation stated in a press release. MoDOT also stated in the release that there would be detours established to help fans reach the stadium.

Detour routes “and more information” are available on MoDOT’s website, agency engineer Matt Killion said during a press conference Tuesday outside the Gate 6 entrance.

