IRVINE, California – For the second straight year, a Missouri school is the NAIA national men’s soccer champion.

Central Methodist University captured its second straight national men’s title by defeating Hastings (Nebraska) College 3-1 Dec. 7 at the Orange County Great Park Soccer Stadium. The Eagles (25-1) built a 3-0 halftime lead with a goal apiece from Junior Kazeem, Rodrigo Paredes and Jayton Johnson.

Will Pointon’s second-half penalty kick provided the lone goal for Hastings (20-3-3).

The Central Methodist women put the Fayette-based school in position to sweep the NAIA national soccer titles by reaching the second round of their tournament. They fell to Eastern Oregon University Dec. 2 in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Anika Kallash gave the Central Methodist women the opening lead in the 54th minute. Erika Skindlov tied it in the 56th minute. The teams played through two goalless overtimes, forcing a shootout, with Eastern Oregon making four kicks to Central Methodist’s three.