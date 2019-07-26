HARDIN – Varsity coach Brandee Doyle said she likes how her Bulldogs’ softball skills are developing as Hardin-Central’s offseason team training concludes.
“We should be pretty solid,” Doyle said Tuesday during a team camp session at the Hardin American Legion and Auxiliary baseball and softball complex. “And these girls do work hard and put the time in. So I look forward to seeing how the season goes.”
Read more about the Bulldogs in the July 26 Richmond Daily News
