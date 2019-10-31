SHELBYVILLE – Orrick sophomore Blake Buchanan had his share of long runs against North Shelby.

It was a short run of his, however, that helped the Bearcats secure their Oct. 25 road win and their first outright Central River Conference 8-man football title.

Late in the fourth quarter, with the score 38-30 Orrick, the Bearcats faced fourth-and-2 at the North Shelby 34-yard line. Buchanan responded with a 4-yard run to give Orrick a first down. Sparked by the run, along with a personal foul call against North Shelby following a 5-yard run by Buchanan, the Bearcats held onto the ball and ran out the clock to finish off their eight-point win.

