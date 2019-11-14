ORRICK – After Orrick’s 54-6 Nov. 8 loss to visiting North Shelby in the District 2 playoffs, Orrick coach Matt Hertzog is looking to the 2020 season.
“Sometimes, you’ve got to pick yourself up, dust the dirt off and keep moving,” he said.
The Bearcats (7-3) will look to keep moving with the loss of six seniors to graduation next spring: Aaron Brooke, Sam Kaczmarek, Blake McAfee, Gabe McAfee, Devin Opoka and Seth Sloan.
“They will be big shoes to fill,” Hertzog said.
READ THE REST OF THE STORY IN THE NOV. 15 ISSUE OF GAME ON
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.