ORRICK – After Orrick’s 54-6 Nov. 8 loss to visiting North Shelby in the District 2 playoffs, Orrick coach Matt Hertzog is looking to the 2020 season.

“Sometimes, you’ve got to pick yourself up, dust the dirt off and keep moving,” he said.

The Bearcats (7-3) will look to keep moving with the loss of six seniors to graduation next spring: Aaron Brooke, Sam Kaczmarek, Blake McAfee, Gabe McAfee, Devin Opoka and Seth Sloan.

“They will be big shoes to fill,” Hertzog said.

READ THE REST OF THE STORY IN THE NOV. 15 ISSUE OF GAME ON