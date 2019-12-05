MARYVILLE – One Missouri school remains in the NCAA Division II football playoffs.

Northwest Missouri State University will play in the quarterfinals of the national tournament Saturday at Top Taggart Field in Big Rapids, Michigan. The Bearcats advanced to face Ferris State University by pounding Lindenwood University, a St. Louis-area school, 63-7 Nov. 30 at Bearcat Stadium.

READ MORE ABOUT THE NCAA DIVISION II FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS IN THE DEC. 6 PRINT EDITION OF THE RICHMOND DAILY NEWS