NORBORNE – Jaxon Miller topped himself. At least in junior high basketball.

On Nov. 14, the Orrick eighth-grader poured in 47 points to help the Bearcats down Braymer 49-44 and win the boys title at the 20th Annual Norborne Junior High Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament.

The total was Miller’s personal best at the junior high level. His all-around personal best is 51 points, he said. His 51 points came during a youth league game, Orrick coach Mitch Comstock said.

