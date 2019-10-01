ORRICK – The Bearcats got an energy boost during the second set of their Sept. 26 varsity volleyball loss to Santa Fe. As a result, they played the visiting Chiefs closer than they had in the first set.
Santa Fe bolted out to an 8-2 lead to start the first set. Orrick staged a 4-0 run to get within two, 8-6. The Chiefs then took control with a 13-1 run and went on to win 25-9.
“In the first set, the little, simple mistakes of hitting the ball out or not necessarily making the smart plays all the time added up,” senior Mara Inks said.
READ THE REST OF THE STORY IN THE OCT. 4 EDITION OF THE RICHMOND DAILY NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.