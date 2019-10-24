ORRICK – In his three seasons of coaching varsity football at Orrick, whether of the 11-man or 8-man variety, Matt Hertzog had never seen his Bearcats start off the way did in their Oct. 18 meeting with visiting Osceola.

The Bearcats exploded for 44 first-quarter points. Sparked by their 44-0 lead after one quarter, they cruised to a 72-18 Senior Night win.

READ THE REST OF THE STORY IN THE OCT. 25 ISSUE OF GAME ON