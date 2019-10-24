ORRICK – In his three seasons of coaching varsity football at Orrick, whether of the 11-man or 8-man variety, Matt Hertzog had never seen his Bearcats start off the way did in their Oct. 18 meeting with visiting Osceola.
The Bearcats exploded for 44 first-quarter points. Sparked by their 44-0 lead after one quarter, they cruised to a 72-18 Senior Night win.
READ THE REST OF THE STORY IN THE OCT. 25 ISSUE OF GAME ON
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.