ORRICK – Orrick ended the 2019 half of its varsity boys basketball season on a winning note.

Sparked by a 10-2 second quarter, the Bearcats cruised to a 51-29 Dec. 20 home win over Santa Fe. The I-70 Conference meeting was originally slated for Dec. 17 but was postponed because of the weather.

Dylan Comstock paced the Bearcats with 15 points. Zander Stevinson and Ethan Wilson also reached double figures with 13 points each. Blake McAfee and Mikel Kusters rounded out the scoring for Orrick with five points apiece.

The victory put Orrick at 4-4 overall and 1-0 in conference play entering the new year. It also followed a 65-61 Dec. 19 comeback victory over Lexington.

The Bearcats trailed Lexington by 21 during the second quarter of their non-conference road meeting, coach Matt Brownsberger stated. Trailing 36-21 at halftime, they outscored the Minutemen 44-25 the second half.

“At halftime, we told them that it wasn’t going to all happen at once,” Brownsberger stated by email. “The kids did an outstanding job offensively of making the extra pass and moving without the ball. Defensively, we did a much better job in the second half of getting to shooters and keeping them off the offensive glass.”

Wilson led the Bearcats past the Minutemen with 27 points, followed by Comstock with 19. McAfee and Stevinson scored nine each. A second-quarter free throw by Devin Opoka accounted for Orrick’s other point.

Jalen Hill and Tanner Kaullen scored 19 points apiece to lead Lexington. Johnathan Taylor also reached double figures with 14 points. Brody Soendker added four points, followed by Logan Junkins with three and Evan Gosnell with two.

The Bearcats will play their first game of 2020 Jan. 3, when they host Lawson in non-conference play.