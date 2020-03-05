NORBORNE – At approximately 8:42 p.m. Feb. 27, 2020, a 13-year drought ended for Orrick in varsity boys basketball.
It was then that the scoreboard clocks in a packed Norborne gym reached 0:00 to complete a 60-57 win over Southwest of Livingston County for the Class 1 District 13 title – Orrick’s first district boys basketball title since 2007, when the Bearcats won a Class 2 district title. With the victory, the Bearcats advanced to play Princeton, the District 14 champion, Tuesday night in Sectional 7 action at the St. Joseph Civic Arena.
GET THE REST OF THE STORY IN THE MARCH 6 PRINT EDITION OF THE RICHMOND NEWS
