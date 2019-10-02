ORRICK – The Bearcats got an energy boost during the second set of their Sept. 26 varsity volleyball loss to Santa Fe. As a result, they played the visiting Chiefs closer than they had in the first set.

Santa Fe bolted out to an 8-2 lead to start the first set. Orrick staged a 4-0 run to get within two, 8-6. The Chiefs then took control with a 13-1 run and went on to win 25-9.

“In the first set, the little, simple mistakes of hitting the ball out or not necessarily making the smart plays all the time added up,” senior Mara Inks said.

Orrick threatened to take the best-of-three, I-70 Conference match to a third set, leading repeatedly early in the second set. The Bearcats were ahead 11-9 when the Chiefs took control by staging a 13-0 run. Orrick then won five straight points before Santa Fe won the last three to take the set 25-16.

