Prep Work

THE BEARCATS work on pushing the ball up the floor on offense and pressuring the ball on defense during a Nov. 20 practice in the Orrick High School gym as they prep for the 2019-20 varsity boys basketball season.

 SHAWN RONEY | Richmond Daily News

ORRICK – Teams could have difficulty passing when they face Orrick this season in boys varsity basketball.

The Bearcats are blessed with “some length,” coach Matt Brownsberger said during a Nov. 20 interview. That is, their players have long wingspans. 

READ THE REST OF THE ORRICK BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW STORY IN THE DEC. 6 PRINT EDITION OF THE RICHMOND DAILY NEWS

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.