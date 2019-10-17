NORBORNE – In Week 6 of the 8-man football season, Norborne Hardin-Central varsity coach Kirk Thacker and his Aggies lost a thriller to Osceola.

They made sure their Week 7 meeting with the Chilhowee/Leeton co-op was no thriller.

NHC ripped off 32 first-quarter points and built a 46-2 halftime lead, with the Indians’ only points resulting from a second-quarter safety. The Aggies finished the Oct. 11 meeting at Norborne with a 66-22 homecoming win.