NORBORNE – In Week 6 of the 8-man football season, Norborne Hardin-Central varsity coach Kirk Thacker and his Aggies lost a thriller to Osceola.
They made sure their Week 7 meeting with the Chilhowee/Leeton co-op was no thriller.
NHC ripped off 32 first-quarter points and built a 46-2 halftime lead, with the Indians’ only points resulting from a second-quarter safety. The Aggies finished the Oct. 11 meeting at Norborne with a 66-22 homecoming win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.