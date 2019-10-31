APPLETON CITY – Norborne Hardin-Central varsity coach Kirk Thacker found himself in a “strange” situation Oct. 25.
Thacker’s Aggies faced undefeated Appleton City/Ballard/Montrose at Appleton City High School in the regular-season finale of the 8-man football season for both programs. Through their first eight games, the Aggies had scored 322 points – an average of 40.25 points per game. Appleton City/Ballard/Montrose had scored 536 points – an average of 67 points per game. So, naturally, it was a Friday night full of high-powered offense with beaucoup points, right?
No.
Final score: Bulldogs 22, Aggies 16.
READ THE REST OF THE STORY IN THE NOV. 1 ISSUE OF GAME ON
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.