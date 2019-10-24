HUGHESVILLE – On Oct. 18, Norborne Hardin-Central’s 8-man varsity football program pulled off a rare feat.

With a 62-0 road win over the Northwest of Hughesville/Sacred Heart co-op, the Aggies recorded their second shutout victory since the NHC co-op formed in 2015. They got their first in 2018, when they routed Kansas City East Christian 40-0 in their season opener.

It was coach Kirk Thacker’s seventh shutout this decade. Missouri State High School Activities Association records show he had five shutout wins between 2010 and 2014 while leading Hardin-Central’s 8-man program.

