LATHROP – Richmond completed the season with a 7-4 record versus being skunked 0-10 last year.

While walking off the artificial turf field after Richmond’s 42-6 playoff loss Nov. 8 to Lathrop, Richmond School District Athletic Director Justin Remington – who said he could barely feel his feet after a cold and cloudy night – praised the Spartans’ turnaround under coach Nick Persell.

“It was nice to see our team and our program respond after last season,” Remington said. “As soon as ... the offseason hit, they went to work and I think it showed on the field this season.”

