LATHROP – Richmond completed the season with a 7-4 record versus being skunked 0-10 last year.
While walking off the artificial turf field after Richmond’s 42-6 playoff loss Nov. 8 to Lathrop, Richmond School District Athletic Director Justin Remington – who said he could barely feel his feet after a cold and cloudy night – praised the Spartans’ turnaround under coach Nick Persell.
“It was nice to see our team and our program respond after last season,” Remington said. “As soon as ... the offseason hit, they went to work and I think it showed on the field this season.”
READ THE REST OF THE STORY IN THE NOV. 15 ISSUE OF GAME ON
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.