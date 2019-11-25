LAWSON – Junior guard Ava Murphy and her fellow Spartans had to work through some jitters when they scrimmaged Nov. 19 in a preseason girls basketball jamboree at Lawson.

The Spartans opened against Polo, with the varsity girls scrimmaging for two 6-minute quarters and the junior varsity girls scrimmaging for one quarter. The varsity squad got outscored 12-6 the first quarter and 15-7 the second quarter. Richmond’s j.v. squad got outscored 15-0.

“We were just, like, overwhelmed, nervous with everyone (playing for the) first time (this season) with a crowd and … loud noises,” Murphy said.

Richmond coach Chad Snyder attributed those opening jitters in part to inexperience.

“We (have) got … several girls that are new to the varsity game floor – and we kind of played like it,” Snyder said.

The nervousness showed in the mistakes the Spartans made, particularly turnovers, Murphy and sophomore post player Emmalea Kilpatrick agreed.

“It was just a lot of stress,” Kilpatrick said.

But the varsity squad rebounded by outscoring Lawson 14-5 the first quarter and 16-6 the second quarter. Lawson outscored the Richmond j.v. squad 16-2.

