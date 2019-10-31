RICHMOND – Richmond senior Rylee Adams did better than expected at the Missouri River Valley Conference East Division cross country meet.

Adams placed third at the Oct. 23 competition, running the 3.1-mile girls varsity race in 23 minutes, 6.5 seconds. Having placed fourth in the 2018 MRVC East competition, she expected to “get around fourth again this year,” she said.

