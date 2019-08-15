PAST MEETS PRESENT

RICHMOND – Genealogy research keeps Hardin resident Jenne Layman active and busy pouring through old newspapers and vertical files at the Ray County Genealogy Library, 901 W. Royle St.
“I’ve been doing this for 50 years,” Layman said. “My grandmother came from Virginia and my great-grandmother was still alive. I just started asking her questions.”
Letters from a relative got Layman researching the family and finding more family stories.
In 2018, a survey compiled by AARP found more than 85 percent of its members – U.S. adults 50 and older – were currently researching their family history. More than 100 million family trees have been created on genealogy research website Ancestry.com, Andy Austin writes in the August Kiwanis Magazine.
HOW MUCH DO YOU KNOW ABOUT YOUR FAMILY? READ MORE IN THE AUG. 16 RICHMOND DAILY NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.