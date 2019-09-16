Flavored “e-cigarettes” – electronic vaping tools used to suck addictive nicotine into the body – should be banned.
Death is a potential short-term and long-term outcome of vaping.
In fairness, vaping has a use. Adults have used e-cigarettes to transition away from regular tobacco addiction, like methadone is used to get off heroin. But, with death among the potential and immediate side effects, vaping is unacceptable for all but “transitional” users.
On Sept. 10, Kansas reported vaping killed a 50-year-old woman. She is the sixth person known to have died from vaping. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tallied the deaths and also recorded more than 450 possible vaping-related cases of severe lung injury in 33 states.
The Center for Tobacco Control, Research and Education reported evidence that smoking e-cigarettes daily doubles the risk of heart attacks.
“The new study of nearly 70,000 people found that heightened heart attack risk for e-cigarettes is on top of the effects of conventional cigarettes, which by themselves nearly triple the odds of heart attack risk when smoked daily. Together, they lead to five times the non-smoking heart attack risk in those who use both conventional cigarettes and e-cigarettes every day,” based on the University of California-San Francisco study.
Death and illness can occur, even in the short-term, from vaping, while using traditional cigarette products may result in death over decades. Either way, e-cigarettes and traditional cigarettes are health-wrecking killers.
Making the situation worse, vaping products are produced in ways that appeal to children, including in Ray County, where e-cigarettes have been found in schools. The situation is reminiscent of how Winston used to market cigarettes to children by having cartoon characters – Fred Flintsone and Barney Rubble – laugh about hiding to take “a Winston break” while their wives worked.
“Yeah, Barney, Winston tastes good like a cigarette should,” Fred said, and then sang the company jingle for a national audience containing millions of children.
E-cigarette delivery systems make using nicotine appealing to children by adding sweet flavoring. Companies sell breakfast juice flavors, including fruity cereals and cinnamon buns; dessert flavors, among them being custard and ice cream; and juice and candy flavors. These flavors are appealing to adults and enticing to children. At the same time, e-cigarettes, like regular cigarettes, are a nicotine-delivery system. Nicotine is highly addictive and toxic, and vaping is hooking a new generation on nicotine, a report by Johns Hopkins Medicine states.
The Trump administration last week announced a plan to seek a ban on flavored e-cigarettes. In a word: Yes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.