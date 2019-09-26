The days are getting shorter and the big yellow buses are back on the roads. Where did the summer go?
As of Aug. 28, many of the bills signed by the governor now have the force of law.
HB 397, also known as “Nathan’s Law,” impact(s) childcare facilities. Many constituents have reached out to my office regarding the bill passed this last legislative session that contains numerous provisions that impact children, including several that pertain to childcare facilities. The part of the legislation that affects childcare facilities is named after Nathan, an infant from Jefferson County who died in an illegal childcare home in 2007. It is important to remember that these changes were made to improve the safety of children in childcare facilities and to prevent tragic incidents of injury or death.
Beginning Aug. 28, unlicensed childcare providers will be allowed to care for up to six children, including a maximum of three children who are under 2 years of age. Children who live in the provider’s home and who are 5 years old and older will not be included in the total number of children in care. All other children will be included in the total number of children in care. While these changes will have an immediate impact, the Department of Health and Senior Services is committed to working with childcare providers and families during this transition. The department is currently working with providers and families that utilize childcare subsidies as well as Child Care Aware of Missouri to assist parents with childcare resource and referral services.
Questions surrounding these changes can be made by contacting Alex Tuttle with the Department of Health and Senior Services at alex.tuttle@health.mo.gov or by telephone at (573)751-6008.
Real I.D. takes effect Oct. 1. Residents of every U.S. state and territory will be required to present a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or another form of ID accepted by the Transportation Security Administration to board federally regulated flights. The Missouri Department of Revenue has done many public announcements in anticipation of the many questions of how you can be affected by this change. One can find the interactive list of Real ID acceptable documents at dor.mo.gov/drivers/real-id-guide. In a nutshell, if you fly domestically, access federal facilities such as military bases and federal courthouses and/or enter nuclear power plants you need a Real ID-compliant Missouri issued license. If you only intend to drive, vote or register to vote, need an ID for state or age verification purposes, and hold another form of identification that meets federal requirements, such as a valid U.S. passport or passport card, you may not need the Real ID. If you are unsuccessful in determining whether you need this document, feel free to contact my office and we will do our best to help you in your determination.
Rep. Peggy McGaugh
(This is a shortened version of the original submission.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.