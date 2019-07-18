William Gilbert “Bill” Carter, 57, Richmond, died unexpectedly Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond.
Bill was born Aug. 21, 1961, in Kansas City, the son of Lloyd and Elinor (Carr) Carter. He was united in marriage to Tracy Leigh Milton of Richmond on April 3, 2019. She survives of the home.
Bill grew up and was reared in Excelsior Springs. After receiving his education, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he proudly served his country. Bill was injured in an IED attack in Iraq and honorably discharged from his duty. He returned to the Richmond area, where he was commonly seen walking to Henrietta, twice a day, to keep in shape and deal with his post-traumatic stress from his injuries received during the war.
Bill loved WWE and WLW, the Chiefs and the Royals. He was well- known in the Richmond area and especially at his church, the Richmond First Baptist Church.
Additional survivors include: one daughter, Laurie Mae Carter of Liberty; two grandchildren, Keira Hunt and Godric Hunt; one sister, Cheryl Carter of Excelsior Springs; one niece, Chelsea Carter; and one great-nephew, Riley Dylan Hanshaw Jr.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the William Gilbert “Bill” Carter Memorial Fund. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. – P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Visitation with memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Full military honors will be provided by the U.S. Marine Corps and Ray County Veterans.
Inurnment will be at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
