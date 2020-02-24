William “Bill” E. Halberstadt joined his parents in heaven on Feb. 17, 2020. Bill was born to Robert (Bob) and Deana (Joyce) Halberstadt on March 15, 1957 ,in Yuma, Arizona.
Bill led a very exciting life in his younger years, traveling the world as a band manager for the Bellamy Brothers and Henry Paul Band. Nov. 4, 1988, Bill married Belinda Adams-Love. Together, they raised seven children. Bill loved his kids and loved his grandbabies even more. He was Papa Bill to all kids that he met. He served many years on the Excelsior Springs School Board, he was a successful Realtor, and loved to be outdoors. Every Sunday, Bill cooked a huge dinner, and everyone was welcome. He was also an avid Chiefs fan.
Bill is survived by his wife of 31 years, Belinda; Brother Bob Halberstadt; sisters Pam Swoboda and Katrina Halberstadt; children Marcie (Steven Roberts), Andrea (Russ) O’Dell, Cassandra (Jerad) Broadaway, Alex Halberstadt, Ryan Halberstadt, Bryan Halberstadt and Sierra Smith; and grandchildren Rylie Stottlemyre, Baylee O’Dell, Reese Roberts, Ragan Roberts, Owen O’Dell, Silas Goll, Kayden Halberstadt, Treyton Broadaway, Arya Halberstadt, Brecken Broadaway, Austin Hyatt, River Estes, Cameron Stottlemyre, Pierson Stottlemyre, and Lailah Pelis.
Bill’s services took place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.