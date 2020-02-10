Vesta Fogle, 69, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at her home.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home Excelsior Springs.
Vesta was born June 30, 1950, to Harlen Clark and Dorothy Lea Wheeler in Key West, Florida. She graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1968. She worked as a CNA in the northland and in Denver, Colorado. She had also been a mail carrier in South Dakota. She enjoyed crocheting, cats and reading.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Loudes Shook; and her brother, Raymond Wheeler.
Survivors include cousins Dan, David and Roger Highfill, and Leslie Highfill Wilson; and her dear friends, the Dodge family and Jackie Young.
