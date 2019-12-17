Timothy Joe Layman, 62, Blue Springs, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Timothy was born in Richmond on June 8, 1957 to Jack and Jessamine (Stoenner) Layman.
He was a 1975 graduate of Truman High School in Independence and then from UMKC with degrees in biology and computer science. Timothy graduated from the Independence Police Academy in May 1979 and went to work as a UMKC police officer.
He was employed as an administrative sergeant at the UMKC Police Dept. and a member of IACLEA, FBI-LEEDA, and NACCOP at the time of his death.
Timothy was an elder and active member of the choir at the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Independence.
He was an Eagle Scout, a shaman in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say, an active leader and advancement chairman in Troop 226.
He was also a member of Mensa and Lambdo Chi Alpha Fraternity.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rebecca (Brooks) Layman; son, T.J. Layman Jr.; his parents; and a loving extended family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church.
A visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1400 W. Sheley Road, Independence. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m.
An inurnment will be at 2:30 p.m. in Blue Springs Cemetery, Blue Springs.
