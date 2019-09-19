Thelma Marie Hicks passed away early Sept. 17, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
She was born Sept. 26, 1925, in Richmond, to Charles Henry and Emma Beulah (Ritchie) Denning.
She was married July 28, 1946, to Clarence "Stoney" Hicks in Richmond and was blessed with three children, Charles Michael, Margie Ann and Deborah "Deb" Jane.
She was a member of the Richmond First Baptist Church and could be seen many Sundays sitting in the back or near the back by the doors where she could see everyone coming and going. She enjoyed the fellowship of her congregation, and her faith in God was unwavering.
Thelma grew up in Richmond where her father was a barber. She graduated from Richmond High School in 1943. Her many jobs included working at the Farris Theatre, the Hi-Way 13 Bowl, Richmond Cable TV, and Straight from Hollywood Video Store. She also was a volunteer board member for Direct Transit and a volunteer with the Richmond Chamber of Commerce and Ray County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.
She was known to many in Richmond and the surrounding community. She had a way with people and through her jobs, she visited with everyone, everyone seemed to know her, and she would get to know them.
Family was very important to Thelma. She was the matriarch of a strong family full of love, fun, laughter and a strong sense of togetherness. She would spend hours cooking and preparing Sunday family dinners, enjoying the many birthday parties, holiday gatherings, her famous Christmas Eve Hicks Family celebration and countless visits with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren in person or over the telephone. When she was able to, she would attend sporting and arts events. She was her family's biggest cheerleader and supporter. She could be heard cheering from the stands and the auditorium. She was always there for the family even when she couldn't be, and she wanted to hear every detail of an event and see pictures. She would re-tell the accomplishments of her family and her joy and love radiated throughout the entire room.
She is survived by her two daughters, Margie (Norman) Bowman and Deborah "Deb" Ballew of Richmond. Additional survivors include: seven grandchildren, Kelli (David) Mergen, Michelle Bustamante (Tom Lane), Scott Bowman, Ashley (John) Krause, Erica (Dustin) Lewis, Season Yerasimides and Sarah (Justin) Meierer; 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sarah Weary; a brother-in-law, F.G. Weary; a son, Charles Michael Hicks and a great-granddaughter, Jana Carolina Pappas.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lucky Fin Project, 1320 N. Vermont Ave., Royal Oak, MI 48067 or luckyfinproject.org. Lucky Fin Project was chosen because her great-great-granddaughter, Blakelee, was born with a limb difference. Lucky Fin Project raises awareness and celebrates children born with a limb difference.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Richmond. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.
Burial will follow in Sunny Slope Cemetery in Richmond. Onlibne condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.