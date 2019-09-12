Carol Cole, Rayville, died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born March 25, 1941, in rural Orrick, to Harold “Slim” and Nellie (Masters) Williams.
Carol was united in marriage to Randy Cole on Nov. 21, 1959, at Rock Falls Baptist Church in Elkhorn. Randy survives of the home.
Carol lived all of her life in rural areas of Ray County, Missouri. She attended Redbrush School, Ogg School, Rayville School and graduated from Richmond High School in 1959. She worked at McCleary Hospital, Shirkey Leisure Acres Nursing Home and retired from the Excelsior Springs Job Corps. For many years, Carol and her husband Randy owned and operated The Depot Tavern.
She found joy in reading, sewing and cross-stitching, cooking, fishing, country music and life on the farm. Her greatest pleasure was being around her family. She rarely missed a child or grandchild’s school event or ballgame. She had a wonderful way of always being able to find the best in every situation.
Other survivors include: one daughter and son-in-law, Kim and David Leakey of Richmond; one son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Robbin Cole of Richmond; grandchildren, Leslyn and Dallas Berg, Mallory Cole, Madison Cole and Shane Leakey; great-grandchildren, Laikynn and Dausynn Berg; one brother and sister-in-law, Ira “Cork” and Faye Williams of Excelsior Springs; and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents and a sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Jerry Teegarden.
The family suggests memorial contributions to either the Alzheimer’s Association or Shriner’s Hospital for Children. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. – P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Richmond Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
