Shirley “Joan” Shank, 84, Richmond, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond.
Joan was born Aug. 6, 1935, in Ray County, the daughter of Alvin and Lottie (Norris) Bingham. She was first united in marriage to Donald Gene Misel of Stet in December 1983; he preceded her in death on April 15, 1990. She was then united in marriage to Gary Lee Shank of Richmond in July 2001; he preceded her in death Jan. 20, 2013.
Joan was reared and educated in Richmond. She worked for the Exchange Bank and then Mattinglys, both in Richmond. Joan was best known in Richmond as a secretary for the Richmond School District, where she worked for 36 years. She also helped out, and worked for, the Chamber of Commerce in Richmond.
Joan loved music and enjoyed all kinds of dancing, especially line dancing. She loved to paint and draw and was quite good at both. Joan enjoyed working in her yard and was never afraid of hard work. She will be loved, cherished and missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include: one daughter, Debbie (Terry) Alpers of Richmond; two grandchildren, Caleb (Alissa) Alpers of Kansas City and Hannah (Drayton) Masoner of Richmond; and one step-greatgrandson, Liam.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Wing 6 Girls at Shirkey. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. – P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Visitation with funeral services will begin at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond with services to follow at 11a.m.
Burial will follow services in Richmond Memory Gardens.
Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.