Sandra May Hamer, 72, Richmond, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond.
Sandra was born Oct. 24, 1947, in Nampa, Idaho, the daughter of Cecil Edward and Alexine Penelope (Ward) Cooper. She was united in marriage to Robert Lee Hamer of Independence on Sept. 8, 1968; he survives of the home.
Sandra worked as an over-the-road truck driver for many years for many of the top trucking companies. She held two One Million Mile Safety Awards that she earned for her driving abilities. Sandra last hauled for J.B. Hunt. After she retired from over-the-road trucking, with her exceptional skills, she worked as a CDL instructor for Laidlaw Bus Company.
Sandra loved the mountains and traveling. She also enjoyed riding motorcycles with her two sisters; they all bought their motorcycles together. Sandra was all about her family and enjoyed holding yearly family reunions and big family get-togethers. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Additional survivors include: one son, Anthony Lee Hamer of Richmond; one daughter, Mary Eileen (William) McCaulley of Camden; five grandchildren, Andrew (Amanda) Hamer, Thomas (Audrey) Hamer, Caitlin Hamer, Axton Hamer and Ayden Hamer; four great-grandchildren, Robert Jude Hamer, Jonah David Hamer, Eden Frances Hamer, Lucas Cole Hamer; one brother, Cecil P. (Barbara) Cooper of Cameron; one brother-in-law, Melvin Eugene (Doris) Hamer of Grain Valley; and one sister-in-law, Roberta Faye Hamer of Richmond.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Robert Lee Hamer Jr.; two brothers, Arthurboro B. Mahan and Harold W. Cooper; and four sisters, Wanda E. Lawley, Linda K. Cooper, Laura B. Cooper and Sylvia S. Herrington.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the donor’s choice. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main St. - P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery, north of Hardin.
Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
