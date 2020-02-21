Ryan Sullivan

Ryan Michael Patrick Sullivan (a.k.a. Two-Tone), 40, died Dec. 16, 2019 in Orange County Texas.
Ryan was born Sept. 25, 1979 to Linda (Cook) White and Michael Eugene Sullivan of Polo, Missouri. He married Kalynn Summers on Nov. 11, 2006 in Baytown, Texas. Ryan acquired a stepson, Breyden, through the marriage that he claimed as his own. They later had a son, Brenden Michael Cage Sullivan. Ryan and Kalynn later divorced. Ryan later married Ashley Childers of Orange, Texas, and they had a son, Raiden Patrick Alan Sullivan.
Ryan grew up mostly in the North Kansas City area. Ryan moved from Missouri to Texas for a job opportunity over 20 years ago and that is where he lived most of his adult life. Ryan had an intense love for art and worked in the tattoo business on and off. He also painted murals on motorcycle gas tanks. He worked many jobs, including doing iron work on high-rise buildings. He was never afraid of heights. He loved welding and even did underwater welding. He also worked as a crane operator in shipping yards. He was never afraid of hard work. Ryan loved his children, his pets, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals.
He is survived by his parents, Alan and Linda White. of Richmond Missouri; his brother, Kyle Sullivan, of Richmond, Missouri; his three sons, Breyden Summers, 14, and Brenden Sullivan, 12, of Baytown Texas, and his youngest son, Raiden Sullivan, 11, of Richmond, Missouri. He also leaves behind his grandmother, Connie Cook, of Polo, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Ryan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Kenneth LeWayne Cook, Polo, and Juanita Robbins Cook of Kansas City; paternal grandparents, Richard Sullivan, Polo, and grandmother Sarah Sullivan, of Cameron; a cousin, Tammy Carr, of Polo; and a cousin, Bradley Ahart, of Kingston, Missouri.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Richmond, Missouri, between 2 and 4 p.m., March 7, at the Ray County Veterans Building in Richmond. Inurnment will be at Prairie Ridge Cemetery in Polo, next to his beloved Grandpa Cook, at a later date.
