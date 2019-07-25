Rosma Joann Blyth, 87, Lawson, died July 22, 2019, at Liberty Hospital.
She was born July 5, 1932, in New Hampton, Missouri, to Thomas William and Chloe Marie (Kinder) Branham.
She was raised in New Hampton and graduated from Orrick High School.
She married Robert Keith Blyth of Orrick on May 19, 1951, in Orrick. She retired from Virden, Lee & Mason Radiology Group in 1977. After retiring, she moved from Orrick to Cape Fair. They moved to Warsaw in 1996 and then to Lawson.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Sherry Blyth of Warsaw, and David and DaVona Blyth of Lawson; and a daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Steve Best of Hannibal; four granddaughters, Jennifer Blyth of Independence; Kerri and Jamie Powell of Liberty; Erin and Adrian Keller of Columbia; and Andrea Collette of Columbia; two great-grandsons, Liam Riley Powell and Blyth Robert Allen Powell of Liberty; sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley and Sammy Max Taylor of Orrick; Vickie and Jim Barger of Liberty; Dwight McMullen of Orrick; Beverly Branham of Orrick; and William "Bill" Blyth of Orrick; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister-in-law, William "Bill" Estle and Norma Branham; and David Lee Branham; a brother-in-law, Tony Jiovenale; and two sisters and a brother-in-law, Joy and Pete Merriman; and Sharon Louise McMullen.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, at Gowing Funeral Home in Orrick, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to either the South Point Cemetery Association or the Ray County Historical Society in Richmond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.